Ministry of Education to organise “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” in Higher Educational institutions across country to ensure universal enlightened participation of youth in elections

The Ministry of Education will be organising “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” from 28th February to 6th March 2024 with the aim to ensure universal enlightened participation of youth in elections.

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan urged the youth of the nation to make their voices heard. He highlighted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call to our youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

He informed that he had directed all HEIs in the country to conduct comprehensive voter awareness activities at their campuses from 28th February to 6th March, to galvanize our Yuva Shakti, emphasize to them the value of voting, making informed choices, and participating in electoral processes for a more representative democracy.

The upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections is going to be special, particularly for our youth who are turning 18. It will bring them an opportunity to make their voices heard as well as shape today’s and tomorrow’s politics. Hon. PM @narendramodi ji has given a clarion call to our… https://t.co/j6XI45Mtvd pic.twitter.com/pPkTQy70Ao — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 27, 2024

The main objective of the initiative is to engage and encourage young voters to come out and vote and to convey the importance of voting for the larger good of the nation. The initiative symbolizes the importance of Elections and the pride of voting in the largest democracy in the world.

Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the country will take part in the initiative. Designated spaces shall be identified in Universities/ Colleges/ HEIs where the voter awareness relation activities will be undertaken by respective institutions. The initiative will witness both on-ground physical events and online competitions on MyGov platform.

Various activities including competitions on blog writing, podcasts, debate, essay writing, quizzes, extempore, Battle of Bands, etc. will be conducted to show their creativity in content creation.

Interactive Workshops and Seminars emphasizing the value of voting, understanding the electoral process etc. will also be organised at the institutions. Additionally, the campaign will encourage youth to take the voter’s pledge on the official website https://ecisveep.nic.in/pledge/ to further solidify their commitment to the electoral process. They will also be encouraged to download the Voter Helpline App.

NSS and its volunteers will lead the program in educational institutions, with activities documented on the ‘My Gov’ portal for wider dissemination. Educational institution clubs will also participate in the campaign.