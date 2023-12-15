Odisha Governor Das emphasizes women’s empowerment and inspected several development programs in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kanhu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha governor Raghubar Das visited Jagatsinghpur district on Friday. He inspected several development programs of union and state governments underway in different locations and interacted with WSHG members, school students, farmers and fishermen, weavers, and district administration officials.

The honorable governor reached Weaver’s village in Jaipur under Raghunathpur block around 11 AM, and hundreds of SHG members including women from Weaver village greeted the Hon’ble governor.

Speaking to attending women folk state constitutional head Das said that there is no difference between men and women, empowerment of women is central to achieving the objective of inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development of the country.

It is beyond doubt that given the right opportunities and proper environment, women have excelled in different spheres of life as a result their potential is realized fully for the benefit of society.

Saying that gender disparity hinders women’s empowerment and their integration in the mainstream, the governor argued for a major shift in our mindset, leading to a positive attitude towards women and their role in society.

Giving instance Governor Das said our president honorable Droupadi Murmu hails from a remote village in the Mayarbhanja district of Odisha, ascending every odds and difficulty in life she occupied the post of the country’s first citizen, so women need to be educated, and the same access as men, active participation in decision making, to result positive impact in the society, Governor urged.

After the meeting Governor Das interacted with the PMAY beneficiaries, Anganwadi centers of Jaipur village, inspected the basic amenities of houses, and communicated with the children in Anganwadi centers, later he visited Tarajanga High school and talked with students on the subject of Nation building and memories of several freedom fighters of country.

On the noon session Governor Das visited Maa Sarala Temple in Tirtol block and performed Puja, inspected Manijanga hospital then held a meeting with farmers and fishermen in Rahama RMC Kalyana Mandap, he stressed development to reach people living in villages so the country would be developed.

After visiting several locations in the post-launch session Governor held a meeting with district administration officials at the special circuit house in Paradip and enquired about several ongoing developmental works and poverty eradication schemes underway in the district.

The honorable governor visit was accompanied by collector Parul Patwari, SP Rahul PR, ADMs Chinmayee Biswal, and Niranjan Behera, sub-collector, CDMO, Zill Parishad chief executive officer, and other officials.