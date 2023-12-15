Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the party leaders and workers to counter the opposition’s misinformation campaign.

Presiding over the Extended State Executive Committee Meeting of the BJD at Sankha Bhawan here today, the conch party president said that the opposition has no issue targeting the government so they “will speak lies and spread misinformation”.

“We have to deal with it strongly from the grassroots level. It has to be countered on social media. Along with that, our message of development has to be conveyed in every house. The people of Odisha know that a thousand lies will not make one truth”, the BJD supremo said.

CM Naveen said, “The people of Odisha have given us the opportunity to serve for so many years. Hence, I am always indebted to the people of Odisha”.

The BJD believes in Women Empowerment. We have always given priority to the welfare of women. Therefore, a large number of women have joined Biju Janata Dal today. The Biju Janata Dal is the choice of women. It is the choice of students and youth. Biju Janata Dal is the choice of the people of Odisha, Naveen said.

“Everyone is saying BJD is the most successful regional party. But I have always said that BJD is the most successful socio-economic movement in the country”, he further said.

The core mantra of our party is service. Following the ideals of Biju Babu, we have always worked with service attitude. The people of Odisha have blessed us for this. With this blessing comes great responsibility. Our workers from the grassroots level and our leaders at various levels are working diligently to fulfill this responsibility, Naveen said.

He said, “History has never seen such a great transformation. You are part of the transformation and you are also witnessing it. Whether it is a matha, temple, school, college, hospital, irrigation facility, bank facilities in villages, LAccMI Yojana, or the welfare of tribal brothers and sisters, the country is witnessing the transformation of Odisha.”

Today, Odisha has become the Sports Capital of the country. Huge opportunities in the field of investment, opening of new IT companies, Skill development or empowerment of women, empowerment of farmers in all fields, Odisha has become an example in the country today, the BJD President added.