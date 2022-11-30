Odisha government to provide weightage for Covid-19 health workers in recruitment exams

Bhubaneswar : During Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of short-term healthcare workers like Nursing Officers, Pharmacists, Radiographers, Lab Technicians, MPHW (M/F) were engaged by Govt in Dist Headquarters Hospitals Covid Care Centers throughout the State.

Considering the contributions of these health care workers during the pandemic, Govt, under the directions of Hon’ble CM Naveen Patnaik now framed the “Odisha grant of weightage in marks in the Recruitment exam in favour of Short-Term Covid-19 Healthcare workers Rules-2022”

Covid healthcare workers who were engaged for a minimum period of 3 months would be allowed weightage of 5 % extra marks in the next recruitment exam of OSSSC to various posts of Nursing Officers, Pharmacists, Radiographers, Lab Technicians & etc. This would be a onetime measure.