New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the demise of Shri Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shri Kirloskar made significant contribution to the industry and India’s economic development. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss.