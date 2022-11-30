CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute by offering a wreath on the mortal remains of Shri Yeotikar in Ujjain

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Ujjain this morning and paid tribute to senior Pracharak Late Shri Gopal Yeotikar by offering a wreath on his mortal remains. MLA Shri Paras Jain, Municipal Corporation President Smt. Kalavati Yadav, former MP Dr. Chintamani Malviya, IG Shri Santosh Kumar Singh, DIG Shri Anil Kushwaha, Collector Shri Ashish Singh, Superintendent of Police Shri Satyendra Kumar Shukla along with public representatives and citizens were present.