CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings in the memory of senior Pracharak Late Shri Gopal Yeotikar

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings in the Smart City Garden in the memory of senior Pracharak Late Shri Gopal Yeotikar. Before plantation of saplings, CM Shri Chouhan reached Ujjain and paid tribute by offering a wreath on the mortal remains of Late Shri Yeotikar. Senior social worker Shri Banwari Lal Saxena accompanied him during planting of saplings. CM Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Karanj, Amla and Tikoma.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Shri Jaideep Singh Chouhan, who is retiring today from the Forest Department, also participated in the plantation. During his service, he has completed more than 42 thousand kilometer tree plantation journey by motorcycle. He has been invited to lecture at the Germany’s University of Hamburg. Sushri Meena Singh Chouhan, Sarvshri Anubhav Singh Chouhan, Ranjit Singh Chouhan and Anjani Singh Chouhan also participated in the plantation.