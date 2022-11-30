Benefits of Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan to be distributed from December 2 : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the distribution of approval letter will start from December 2 under the Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan in the state. Acceptance letters of the Jan Seva Abhiyan and the benefits of the 38 schemes included in the campaign should be given to the concerned beneficiaries in every Gram Panchayat of Harda and Narmadapuram including Betul by organising programmes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that voluntary organizations should play an active role in promoting the provisions of PESA Act in the tribal-dominated areas of the state. PESA Act has been implemented for the empowerment of tribals. Implementation of its provisions will bring a positive change in the lives of our tribal brothers and sisters. An awareness campaign is being run by the state government, voluntary organizations should also co-operate in spreading the information. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the ongoing preparations for benefit distribution and PESA awareness campaign programme under Mukhyamantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan in Betul on December 2.

It was informed that distribution of letters of approval under Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan and the benefits of the schemes included in the campaign will commence from Kundabakasur Gram Panchayat of Bhimpur development block of Betul district on December 2. Beneficiaries of Narmadapuram and Harda along with Betul will also participate in the programme. Along with this, approval letters will be distributed in all Gram Panchayats of Betul, 427 Gram Panchayats and urban bodies of Narmadapuram district and 220 Gram Panchayats and 80 wards of urban bodies in Harda district. It was told that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also participate in the PESA awareness campaign in Nishana Van village of Bhimpur development block.

Chairman Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation Shri Sawan Sonkar and Principal Secretary Scheduled Castes Welfare, Tribal Affairs Smt. Pallavi Jain Govil were present. Officials of Betul, Harda and Narmadapuram attended the meeting virtually