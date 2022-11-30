The 23rd Edition of the Hornbill Festival 2022 is set to begin at Naga Heritage Village Kisama from December 1 to 10. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the inaugural function of the festival as the Chief Guest.
Our correspondent reports that Nagaland is all set to host the biggest cultural extravaganza ‘ The Hornbill Festival” from tomorrow.
The Festival is held at the heritage village of Kisama, about 12 km from Kohima.
In ten day festival, a visitor gets the opportunity to catch a ring side view of all the Naga tribes, their culture and distinctiveness at one place.
A total of 132 stalls will be set up in Kisama wherein, 100 stalls will be taken up by the Micro Small & Medium Enterprises and 32 temporary stalls.
Besides, the daily cultural events, a host of activities such Hornbill Music Festival, photo fest, fashion shows, adventure sports, Night carnival, Hortiscape etc are lined up in this 10 day festival.
