India Post Payments Bank has cautioned its customers of cyber frauds.

The warning came due to the rise in multiple fraudulent activities where fraudsters open fake accounts in the name of villagers, tribals and not so literate people by giving the impression that account holders would get monetary benefits under various government schemes.

Communications Ministry said in a release that bank account holders need to be careful while sharing their personal details with unknown persons.

These accounts are used for illegal money transactions in various cyber-crimes beyond the knowledge of the actual account holders.