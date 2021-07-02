Odisha government to construct 43 roads and 14 bridges in maoist affected districts

Bhubaneswar :Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sanjeev Chopra directs officials to take up the project of constructing as many as 43 roads and 14 bridges or culverts projects in seven Maoist affected districts of Koraput, Malkangiri , Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Kandhamal respectively.

As per reports, Two road projects and two bridges are proposed for Koraput district while 14 road projects and one bridge will be constructed in Malkangiri and two roads and four bridges in Nabarangpur. while, eight road projects are proposed to be taken up in Rayagada, five roads and two bridges in Kandhamal and, six roads in Nuapada and six roads & five bridges in Kalahandi.