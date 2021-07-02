India’s Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 34 Cr

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 34 crore today. 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered, as per the provisional report till 7 am.
42 Lakh (42,64,123) Vaccine Doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged ≥ 45 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|1st Dose
|1,02,16,567
|1,75,30,718
|9,41,03,985
|8,92,46,934
|6,83,55,887
|27,94,54,091
|2nd Dose
|72,70,476
|95,51,936
|22,73,477
|1,68,55,676
|2,46,70,576
|6,06,22,141
|Total
|1,74,87,043
|2,70,82,654
|9,63,77,462
|10,61,02,610
|9,30,26,463
|34,00,76,232
On Day-167 of the vaccination drive (1st July, 2021), out of total 42,64,123 vaccine doses that were given, 32,80,998 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,83,125 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.
|Date: 1st July, 2021 (167th Day)
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged ≥ 45 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|1st Dose
|4,407
|17,254
|24,51,539
|5,85,302
|2,22,496
|32,80,998
|2nd Dose
|13,811
|33,744
|89,027
|5,29,604
|3,16,939
|9,83,125
|Total
|18,218
|50,998
|25,40,566
|11,14,906
|5,39,435
|42,64,123
24,51,539 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 89,027 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years yesterday.
Cumulatively, 9,41,03,985 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 22,73,477 have received their second.
Eight States viz. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|53845
|21
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2021676
|19802
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|233096
|18
|4
|Assam
|2448916
|142996
|5
|Bihar
|5372707
|87323
|6
|Chandigarh
|191270
|382
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2639618
|71898
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|139723
|45
|9
|Daman & Diu
|146130
|358
|10
|Delhi
|2702226
|173076
|11
|Goa
|352175
|5405
|12
|Gujarat
|7425569
|213864
|13
|Haryana
|3203003
|106886
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|1193168
|708
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|861340
|33479
|16
|Jharkhand
|2199041
|69180
|17
|Karnataka
|6604010
|115219
|18
|Kerala
|1917464
|37612
|19
|Ladakh
|75361
|2
|20
|Lakshadweep
|22678
|15
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|9314515
|149362
|22
|Maharashtra
|6428121
|297884
|23
|Manipur
|188688
|165
|24
|Meghalaya
|247165
|36
|25
|Mizoram
|263216
|30
|26
|Nagaland
|221743
|71
|27
|Odisha
|2993345
|159685
|28
|Puducherry
|184305
|200
|29
|Punjab
|1452614
|19948
|30
|Rajasthan
|7355296
|85864
|31
|Sikkim
|231417
|10
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|5416619
|110600
|33
|Telangana
|4028748
|55277
|34
|Tripura
|833499
|13302
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|9452841
|197658
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1373309
|37496
|37
|West Bengal
|4315528
|67600
|Total
|94103985
|2273477
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.