India’s Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 34 Cr

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 34 crore today. 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

42 Lakh (42,64,123) Vaccine Doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 1,02,16,567 1,75,30,718 9,41,03,985 8,92,46,934 6,83,55,887 27,94,54,091 2nd Dose 72,70,476 95,51,936 22,73,477 1,68,55,676 2,46,70,576 6,06,22,141 Total 1,74,87,043 2,70,82,654 9,63,77,462 10,61,02,610 9,30,26,463 34,00,76,232

On Day-167 of the vaccination drive (1st July, 2021), out of total 42,64,123 vaccine doses that were given, 32,80,998 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,83,125 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 1st July, 2021 (167th Day) Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 4,407 17,254 24,51,539 5,85,302 2,22,496 32,80,998 2nd Dose 13,811 33,744 89,027 5,29,604 3,16,939 9,83,125 Total 18,218 50,998 25,40,566 11,14,906 5,39,435 42,64,123

24,51,539 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 89,027 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years yesterday.

Cumulatively, 9,41,03,985 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 22,73,477 have received their second.

Eight States viz. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 53845 21 2 Andhra Pradesh 2021676 19802 3 Arunachal Pradesh 233096 18 4 Assam 2448916 142996 5 Bihar 5372707 87323 6 Chandigarh 191270 382 7 Chhattisgarh 2639618 71898 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 139723 45 9 Daman & Diu 146130 358 10 Delhi 2702226 173076 11 Goa 352175 5405 12 Gujarat 7425569 213864 13 Haryana 3203003 106886 14 Himachal Pradesh 1193168 708 15 Jammu & Kashmir 861340 33479 16 Jharkhand 2199041 69180 17 Karnataka 6604010 115219 18 Kerala 1917464 37612 19 Ladakh 75361 2 20 Lakshadweep 22678 15 21 Madhya Pradesh 9314515 149362 22 Maharashtra 6428121 297884 23 Manipur 188688 165 24 Meghalaya 247165 36 25 Mizoram 263216 30 26 Nagaland 221743 71 27 Odisha 2993345 159685 28 Puducherry 184305 200 29 Punjab 1452614 19948 30 Rajasthan 7355296 85864 31 Sikkim 231417 10 32 Tamil Nadu 5416619 110600 33 Telangana 4028748 55277 34 Tripura 833499 13302 35 Uttar Pradesh 9452841 197658 36 Uttarakhand 1373309 37496 37 West Bengal 4315528 67600 Total 94103985 2273477

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.