Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash says, results of offline Class X examination to be announced within 15 days

Bhubaneswar : School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday informed that the results of the special class X examination will be announced within 15 days and the marks achieved by students in the offline exam will be considered during the the Plus Two first year admission.

Notably, yesterday Odisha government announced that the offline examination of class X students who are dissatisfied with there score given by the Board of Secondary Education, will begin from July 30 and form fill-up for the examination will start from July 5 .