Odisha government take up steps to bring back Dakota (VT-AUI) aircraft

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Transport and Commerce Minister, Padmanabha Behera on Friday informed that necessary steps to bring back the iconic aircraft from Kolkata is on process and the works department has been asked to finalise the tender to be floated to bring back the Dakota (VT-AUI) aircraft.

The minister also said that the aircraft will be placed near the statue of Biju Patnaik at the Bhubaneswar airport. For this, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has been requested for approval.

Notably, the Dakota (VT-AUI) aircraft belonged to the erstwhile Kalinga Airlines that was founded by former Odisha Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik.