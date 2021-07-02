Odisha : CM Naveen Pattanik launch virtual training programme for doctors on paediatric care

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik on Friday launched a virtual training for the doctors on paediatric care and during the event he highly appreciated the sincere efforts of doctors in fighting the pandemic.

He said, ” looking forward to third wave of the pandemic and reports suggesting the wave will badly effect the children , in a smart action plan the government has approved to create infrastructure including equipment and medicine for paediatric care, also training of the doctors for paediatric care is very important .”

Besides, the training mainly focuses on General Duty Medical Officers and Nursing Officers.