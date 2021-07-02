Odisha : Covaxin vaccine now to be given in ganjam after Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, now Covaxin vaccine will be made available in Ganjam from month of July for vaccination of 18 years and above citizens.

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary of Health, P.K Mohaptra has written to Ganjam Collector, Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation to plan introduction of Covaxin in the district.

Besides, the doses of Covaxin will be given to the people who will be taking their first doses and Covisheild doses will be supplied only for beneficiaries, who are due for second dose.

While, earlier it was only given at Bhubaneswar.