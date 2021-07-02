Odisha : Regional Meteorological Centre issue thunderstorm warning for 23 districts

Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued thunderstorm  warning for 23 districts of Odisha today.

According to the IMD forecast, Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri and this will continue till tommorrow.

