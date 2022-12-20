Odisha government speeds up the process of providing concrete houses to families living in kuccha houses in rural areas

Bhubaneswar : The government has taken steps to speed up the process of providing concrete houses to families living in kacha houses in rural areas. By next January, work orders will be given to the eligible beneficiaries and by June, 9.5 lakh pavements will be constructed under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

For this, an important meeting was held with the District Magistrates through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Chief Administrative Secretary Mr. Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. For this, the Chief Administrative Secretary has advised the District Magistrates to carry out the process.

The list of each beneficiary will be displayed in each village retreat for 10 days for public awareness before issuing the action order. Any ineligible person placed in this list can file objections in the designated box kept in the retreat or block office.

In addition, complaints can be lodged through the toll-free number 1800-3456-768 and online. Before issuing the work order, photographs of the respective houses will be taken and Geo tagged through videos. Ineligible beneficiaries will be excluded from this verification process.