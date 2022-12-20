Over 7.22 lakh kms road length laid in rural and LWE areas across the country: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

New Delhi : Rural Roads is a State subject. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I) was launched as a one-time special intervention to provide rural connectivity, by way of a single all-weather road, to the eligible unconnected habitations of designated population size (500+ in plain areas and 250+ in North-Eastern States, Himalayan States, Himalayan Union Territories, certain other specified areas as per 2001 census) in the core network for uplifting the socio-economic condition of the rural population.
The mandate of PMGSY was subsequently widened to include new intervention. PMGSY-II was launched in the year 2013, with a target to upgrade 50,000 Kms of the existing rural road network. Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) was launched in the year 2016 for construction/ upgradation of strategically important roads chosen in the 44 worst affected LWE districts and adjoining districts in the 9 States. PMGSY-III was launched in the year 2019 for consolidation of 1,25,000 Km Through Routes and Major Rural Links connecting habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals among the others.
All the projects under PMGSY-I & II have already been sanctioned to the States/UTs. Under RCPLWEA, all the works have been sanctioned except 4 bridges of Maharashtra. Under PMGSY-III, against allocated target of 1,25,000 Km, the Ministry has so far sanctioned 91,371 Km. The status of implementation of PMGSY-I, II, III and RCPLWEA as on 15.12.2022 is given below:-
Road length (in Km)
|Name of Vertical
|Sanctioned
|Completed
|Balance*
|PMGSY-I
|6,45,395
|6,20,916
|9,189
|PMGSY-II
|48,873
|48,330
|1,038
|PMGSY-III
|91,371
|46,404
|44,461
|RCPLWEA
|12,100
|6,575
|5,475
|Total
|7,98,739
|7,22,225
|60,163
*Balance road length is less than the difference of sanctioned and completed length due to the reasons that some projects were completed with less than the sanctioned length due to reduction in road length, change in alignment, construction of part length by other agencies etc.
The state wise details of road length sanctioned, completed and balance for completion is given below:-
State wise details of road length sanctioned, completed and balance under PMGSY
|Sr.No.
|State/ UT Name
|Road length sanctioned (km)
|Road length completed (km)
|Balance road length (km)
|1
|Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|200
|50
|149
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18,973
|16,880
|1,555
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|14,384
|13,112
|1,236
|4
|Assam
|32,420
|30,768
|1,507
|5
|Bihar
|65,576
|56,580
|7,103
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|45,612
|41,902
|2,485
|7
|Goa
|156
|155
|0
|8
|Gujarat
|15,731
|14,370
|1,182
|9
|Haryana
|8,111
|7,477
|583
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|22,295
|20,728
|1,259
|11
|Jammu And Kashmir
|20,326
|17,782
|2,215
|12
|Jharkhand
|30,576
|27,642
|2,306
|13
|Karnataka
|23,978
|22,550
|1,340
|14
|Kerala
|4,577
|3,834
|708
|15
|Ladakh
|1,207
|1,013
|174
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|93,640
|86,742
|3,778
|17
|Maharashtra
|30,947
|27,039
|3,310
|18
|Manipur
|11,673
|10,506
|1,160
|19
|Meghalaya
|4,755
|4,040
|692
|20
|Mizoram
|4,483
|4,241
|225
|21
|Nagaland
|4,382
|4,158
|225
|22
|Odisha
|74,724
|66,011
|6,277
|23
|Puducherry
|106
|15
|91
|24
|Punjab
|10,364
|8,863
|1,461
|25
|Rajasthan
|75,667
|72,760
|587
|26
|Sikkim
|4,915
|4,577
|278
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|23,708
|22,123
|1,411
|28
|Telangana
|14,555
|12,094
|2,174
|29
|Tripura
|5,470
|4,783
|514
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|77,050
|63,847
|12,093
|31
|Uttarakhand
|20,277
|19,143
|943
|32
|West Bengal
|37,899
|36,441
|1,141
|Total
|798,739
|722,225
|60,163
The district-wise details of the status of projects sanctioned under PMGSY in all the districts including backward and tribal dominated districts can be accessed at omms.nic.in->Progress Monitoring->State MPR Abstract Report.
Rural Roads are constructed under PMGSY as per the various codes and manuals of IRC including specifications for rural roads of Ministry of Rural Development, which are updated from time to time.
This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.