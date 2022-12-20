Over 7.22 lakh kms road length laid in rural and LWE areas across the country: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

New Delhi : Rural Roads is a State subject. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I) was launched as a one-time special intervention to provide rural connectivity, by way of a single all-weather road, to the eligible unconnected habitations of designated population size (500+ in plain areas and 250+ in North-Eastern States, Himalayan States, Himalayan Union Territories, certain other specified areas as per 2001 census) in the core network for uplifting the socio-economic condition of the rural population.

The mandate of PMGSY was subsequently widened to include new intervention. PMGSY-II was launched in the year 2013, with a target to upgrade 50,000 Kms of the existing rural road network. Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) was launched in the year 2016 for construction/ upgradation of strategically important roads chosen in the 44 worst affected LWE districts and adjoining districts in the 9 States. PMGSY-III was launched in the year 2019 for consolidation of 1,25,000 Km Through Routes and Major Rural Links connecting habitations to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals among the others.

All the projects under PMGSY-I & II have already been sanctioned to the States/UTs. Under RCPLWEA, all the works have been sanctioned except 4 bridges of Maharashtra. Under PMGSY-III, against allocated target of 1,25,000 Km, the Ministry has so far sanctioned 91,371 Km. The status of implementation of PMGSY-I, II, III and RCPLWEA as on 15.12.2022 is given below:-

Road length (in Km)

Name of Vertical Sanctioned Completed Balance* PMGSY-I 6,45,395 6,20,916 9,189 PMGSY-II 48,873 48,330 1,038 PMGSY-III 91,371 46,404 44,461 RCPLWEA 12,100 6,575 5,475 Total 7,98,739 7,22,225 60,163

*Balance road length is less than the difference of sanctioned and completed length due to the reasons that some projects were completed with less than the sanctioned length due to reduction in road length, change in alignment, construction of part length by other agencies etc.

The state wise details of road length sanctioned, completed and balance for completion is given below:-

State wise details of road length sanctioned, completed and balance under PMGSY

Sr.No. State/ UT Name Road length sanctioned (km) Road length completed (km) Balance road length (km) 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 200 50 149 2 Andhra Pradesh 18,973 16,880 1,555 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14,384 13,112 1,236 4 Assam 32,420 30,768 1,507 5 Bihar 65,576 56,580 7,103 6 Chhattisgarh 45,612 41,902 2,485 7 Goa 156 155 0 8 Gujarat 15,731 14,370 1,182 9 Haryana 8,111 7,477 583 10 Himachal Pradesh 22,295 20,728 1,259 11 Jammu And Kashmir 20,326 17,782 2,215 12 Jharkhand 30,576 27,642 2,306 13 Karnataka 23,978 22,550 1,340 14 Kerala 4,577 3,834 708 15 Ladakh 1,207 1,013 174 16 Madhya Pradesh 93,640 86,742 3,778 17 Maharashtra 30,947 27,039 3,310 18 Manipur 11,673 10,506 1,160 19 Meghalaya 4,755 4,040 692 20 Mizoram 4,483 4,241 225 21 Nagaland 4,382 4,158 225 22 Odisha 74,724 66,011 6,277 23 Puducherry 106 15 91 24 Punjab 10,364 8,863 1,461 25 Rajasthan 75,667 72,760 587 26 Sikkim 4,915 4,577 278 27 Tamil Nadu 23,708 22,123 1,411 28 Telangana 14,555 12,094 2,174 29 Tripura 5,470 4,783 514 30 Uttar Pradesh 77,050 63,847 12,093 31 Uttarakhand 20,277 19,143 943 32 West Bengal 37,899 36,441 1,141 Total 798,739 722,225 60,163

The district-wise details of the status of projects sanctioned under PMGSY in all the districts including backward and tribal dominated districts can be accessed at omms.nic.in->Progress Monitoring->State MPR Abstract Report.

Rural Roads are constructed under PMGSY as per the various codes and manuals of IRC including specifications for rural roads of Ministry of Rural Development, which are updated from time to time.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.