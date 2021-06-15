Odisha government to decide on unlock process in one- two days: Health Services director Bijay Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar : Health Services director Bijay Mohapatra on Tuesday informed that as there has been a slight decrease in Covid cases in state and pressure on hospitals has gradually come down, it is likely that the state government in next two days come up with its unlock process.

Breifing the media, Mohapatra said, “the necessity of general beds has reduced while 56% ICU beds are now occupied and testing facilities has also been increased in areas reporting more positive cases as well as people identified with symptoms are being isolated and are given proper medical care.”

Besides, the government is closely observing and evaluating the reports of all the areas and soon Special Relief Commissioner may issue a fresh guideline as the second phase lockdown will come to an end on June 17, he added.

Notably, the State reported 3444 new positive cases with 42 fatalities in last 24 hours.