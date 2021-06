Bhubaneswar : In a major announcement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed its common PG medical entrance test , informs AIIMS registrar.

Notably, the common entrance test was scheduled to be held on June 16 to 21 , while due to the pandemic it got postponed.

While , the information on conducting the examination on a revised date will be informed in due course of time, the registrar said.