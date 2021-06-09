Odisha government launches International Business Machine Models in school to promote girl education

Bhubaneswar : Prioritizing girl education and empowerment, the Odisha government has launched around 258 schools on a experiment basis for girl students under International Business Machine (IBM) Models

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed about this and it will work to grow digital education by focusing majorly on making them learn aptitude in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), this will help them strengthen their skills and quality, making them achieve their dreams.

Besides, the teachers will be educated to efficiently use this mechanism of IBM STEM machine.