Odisha may relax lockdown norms in districts reporting Test Positivity Rate (TPR) below 5%

Bhubaneswar : Director of Health Services Bijay Mohapatra on Wednesday informed that the unlocking process may begin in state after 17th June and looking forward to the Test Positivity Rate graph of the particular districts the relaxations will be decided by the government.

Mohapatra said , “ there are a number of districts where the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has dropped below 5 per cent . while, the third wave is most probable to reach state in September-October and will have adverse effect on Children majorly .

Besides, in pre-planning to efficiently fight back the third wave doctors have started their training and government has already reserved beds in hospitals for children, he added.