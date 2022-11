Bhubaneswar : In view of the nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles, Odisha government imposed a seven-month ban on fishing activities along three river mouths-Dhamra, Devi and Rushikulya from today.

Besides, the prohibition orders will remain in force till May 31 because during the nesting season, the endangered Olive Ridley female turtles reach the beaches usually at the dead of the night for laying eggs .