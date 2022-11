Bhubaneswar : The Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district re-opens for tourists from today as it had been closed since June 15 in view of the onset of the monsoon.

Besides, thirty-five vehicles are allowed to enter from Kaliani gate of Jashipur while twenty-five vehicles are allowed from Lulung of Baripada. The tickets are available from 6 am.