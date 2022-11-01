Nissan India registers wholesales of 10,011 vehicles in October 2022

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India announced cumulative wholesales of 10,011 units, inclusive of domestic wholesales of 3061 units and export wholesales of 6950 units, in the month of October 2022. The cumulative wholesale YTD growth stood at 22% as compared to the same period last year.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Festive season has strong momentum of increased number of deliveries, with customer preference for early delivery and ease of finance. Preference of customers was for SUVs specially amongst the first time and replacement buyers. We are confident that demand will continue to rise with an improvement in economic growth, customer sentiment and with improvement in supply.”

In the month of October, Nissan showcased to the media its intended portfolio expansion in India of globally established and premium products, the Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, and the Juke, and has started running feasibility tests around its manufacturing facility in Chennai. The X-Trail would be the first model that would be introduced in Indian market once the tests conclude.

The Nissan Magnite continues to be the preferred choice of vehicle in the B-SUV segment and has garnered over 1 lakh bookings. Launched in December 2020, the big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite – currently available at a starting ex-showroom price of INR 5.97 lakh – has been designed in Japan and made in India, underlining Nissan India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World’. In July 2022, Nissan also launched the Magnite Red Edition at an attractive price of INR 7.86 lakh.

The Nissan Magnite is exported to over 15 countries. The most recent launches have been in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Nissan India commenced exports in September 2010 and currently exports vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai to 108 countries including New Zealand, Australia, Middle Eastern countries; and countries in Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC; Sub Sahara, and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.