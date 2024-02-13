Odisha Government Announces Nua-O Scholarship, Offering Financial Aid to Students Ahead of Elections

BHUBANESWAR, Odisha — February 13, 2024: In a move aimed at bolstering support for education and garnering goodwill ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the Odisha government has unveiled the Nua-O scholarship program, set to benefit undergraduate and postgraduate students across the state.

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ସରକାରୀ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ, ସରକାରୀ ଅନୁଦାନପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ଓ ଅଣଅନୁଦାନ ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ, ସଂସ୍କୃତ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ପଢୁଥିବା ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଏହି ଯୋଜନାରେ ବୃତ୍ତି ପାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ବିବେଚିତ ହେବେ। ଏହି ଯୋଜନାରେ ଛାତ୍ରମାନଙ୍କୁ ₹୯,୦୦୦ ଓ ଛାତ୍ରୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ₹୧୦,୦୦୦ ର ବାର୍ଷିକ ବୃତ୍ତି ମିଳିବ। ସେହିପରି… pic.twitter.com/k1qL7m1Xxg — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) February 13, 2024

According to the announcement made by V K Pandian, the chairperson of 5T (Transformational Initiative) and Nabin Odisha scheme, during the ‘Nu-O festival’ held in Jajpur, male students enrolled in the scholarship scheme will receive a yearly stipend of Rs 9,000, while female students will be entitled to Rs 10,000 annually.

Moreover, male students hailing from Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Nirman Shramik (construction worker) families will receive an enhanced grant of Rs 10,000 per annum, with female counterparts in these categories receiving Rs 11,000 annually.

The decision to introduce the Nua-O scholarship was taken during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting education and empowering students from diverse backgrounds.

The move is anticipated to alleviate financial burdens on students and their families, fostering greater accessibility to higher education opportunities across Odisha.

The announcement of the scholarship scheme comes amidst heightened political activity in the state, with elections looming on the horizon. Analysts view this initiative as a strategic move by the ruling party to garner support and goodwill from the student community ahead of the electoral contest.

With the Nua-O scholarship set to provide much-needed financial assistance to students pursuing higher education, it reflects the government’s proactive efforts in prioritizing education and fostering inclusive growth and development across Odisha.