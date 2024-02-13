Graeme Smith Attributes SA20 Success to Influence of IPL Franchises

NEW DELHI — February 13, 2024: Former South African cricket captain Graeme Smith has lauded the impact of six prominent IPL franchises on the success of the SA20 league, highlighting their significant contribution to the tournament’s growth.

SA20, now in its second season, features six franchises namely MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Durban’s Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Notably, each of these franchises is owned by stakeholders of IPL teams, adding a layer of expertise and experience to the league.

Smith, who serves as the commissioner of the Betway SA T20 League, emphasized the invaluable expertise brought in by these IPL franchises, attributing their presence to the league’s enhanced performance and stature.

“We’re very blessed to have six IPL franchises — the six of the strongest franchises in the world game. They bring a lot of expertise on several levels,” stated Smith during a media interaction on Tuesday.

The influence of these IPL-backed franchises has undoubtedly enriched the SA20 league, offering players and management access to world-class resources, strategic insights, and professional standards synonymous with the Indian Premier League.

Smith’s remarks underscore the symbiotic relationship between the SA20 league and the IPL, showcasing a cross-pollination of cricketing excellence and administrative acumen. This collaboration is expected to further elevate the profile and competitiveness of the SA20 league, solidifying its status as a premier T20 tournament on the global cricketing calendar.