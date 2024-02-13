BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik of Outsourcing State Governance to Officers

BHUBANESWAR, Odisha — February 13, 2024 : Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan made scathing remarks against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, alleging that the state government has been outsourced to a select group of officers, leading to widespread corruption.

उड़ीसा की पवित्र धरती पर जनता के दर्शन करने आया हूँ। भारतीय जनता पार्टी लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुटी हुई है। आज मैं जगतसिंहपुर जाऊंगा, वहाँ बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं के सम्मेलन में सहभागिता लूंगा। प्रतिदिन पौधरोपण के संकल्प के तहत पौधरोपण कर कार्यकर्ताओं के घर भोजन करूँगा। -… pic.twitter.com/qKZlhUc8s3 — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) February 13, 2024

Chouhan’s criticism came during his visit to Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack Lok Sabha segments in Odisha, where he is slated to attend meetings with party workers.

“Naveen Patnaik has outsourced the government to some officers, resulting in rampant corruption at every level. Patnaik is not effectively running the government; instead, officers are ruling the state on his behalf,” Chouhan asserted, addressing reporters at the airport in Bhubaneswar.

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh’s remarks highlight growing tensions between the BJP and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha. Chouhan’s accusations shed light on the alleged disconnect between Patnaik’s leadership and the day-to-day functioning of the state administration.

Patnaik’s administration has not responded to Chouhan’s allegations at the time of reporting. However, the remarks are likely to ignite political debates and scrutiny over governance in Odisha.

Chouhan’s visit to Odisha and his pointed criticism of the state government indicate the BJP’s intent to intensify its opposition against the ruling party ahead of upcoming elections. The BJP has been striving to make inroads in Odisha, challenging the decades-long dominance of the BJD.

As political tensions escalate, observers anticipate further exchanges between the BJP and the BJD, setting the stage for a charged political atmosphere in the state.