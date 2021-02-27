Odisha Government agreed to procure paddy from all registered farmers

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday agreed to procure paddy from all registered farmers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukhs informed this in the State Assembly after an all-party meeting held by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro. He also informed that criminal cases would be lodged against the fake farmers if they are caught during inspection.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly witnessed repeated adjournments following pandemonium by Opposition members over the paddy procurement issue.