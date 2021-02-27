Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauded banks, district administrations over loans to farmers, SHGs, MSMEs

Bhubaneswar: In a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauded banks and district administrations for making coordinated efforts to improve lending to priority sectors like agriculture, MSMEs and SHGs sector.

He said that from the last meeting in December about Rs 1,600 crore more has gone to Mission Shakti groups, which is about Rs 500 crore more than the annual target.

It was revealed that the annual credit target for SHGs was Rs 3,240 crore. But by January, the SHGs have already received credits over Rs 3,745 crore. It was informed in the meeting that last year, crop loan was Rs 20,000 crore while this year it has been Rs 20,606 crore by now. Similarly, the MSME sector has received credits over Rs 26,000 crore which is expected to touch the target of Rs 20,457 crore by March.

“I will inform the Union Finance Minister about the good performance of some of the banks. We will also award the well performing banks for the cause of farmers, small entrepreneurs and SHGs at the end of the financial year,” said the CM.