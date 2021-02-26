NEP 2020 going to be the defining feature of the future of education in India: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Mr Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Railways, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Government of India today said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is going to be the defining feature of the future of education in the country. “The Prime Minister’s vision of having an inclusive consultation process that would consider all stakeholders resulted in an education policy that has been widely accepted throughout the country,” he said.

Addressing the second day of the 16th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2021, Mr Goyal said that the NEP 2020 has given focus to research, innovation, entrepreneurship, skill development, and creation of knowledge that goes beyond a mere academic report card. The Minister highlighted that NEP’s thrust on quality education will not only transform the way we educate our children but will also make India the knowledge capital of the world.

Elaborating on the education policy, Mr Goyal further said that the NEP allows students to be more creative in their chosen fields. “Liberal education is something that we need to engage with, in a much bigger way, besides focussing on personality development, moral sciences, and inculcating a reading habit and spirit of nationalism,” remarked the Minister.

He stressed on the fact that knowledge is an amazing treasure that grows meaningfully when shared and starts shrinking if left unused. “India can do wonders and in this spirit of oneness; let us work together and prepare a roadmap for seven billion citizens of the world,” said Mr Goyal.

Addressing the 7th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2021 on Thursday, Mr Suresh Prabhu, India’s Sherpa to G20/G7 said that the country is on the verge of implementing the NEP that has laid the foundation to build a modern India. To ensure its effective implementation, there should be country wide focused deliberations amongst relevant stakeholders on the critical aspects of the NEP and FICCI should take a lead in this as it has been playing an important role in the field of educationover the years,” said the Minister.

Mr Prabhu urged all the stakeholders to focus on quality and promote excellence in the higher education sector as this is the most definitive route for India as a society and as a country to fully utilize the tremendous potential that the country is bestowed with.