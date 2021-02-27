Mercury crosses 40 degree in Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday

Bhubaneswar: State capital city Bhubaneswar has been registering a sharp rise in the maximum temperature for past four days.

On Thursday, the city had become the hottest city in the country with the mercury hovering at around 39.4 degree Celsius. On Friday, it recorded an increased temperature of 40.4 degree.

The temperature would rise further in next four to five days, the Regional Office of IMD here said.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in most parts of the State may rise by 2 to 4 degree, which is above the normal in the month of February.