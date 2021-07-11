Odisha girl Priyanka Sahani praised by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradha for making 108 paintings of Lord Jagannath and his Siblings

Bhubaneswar : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday praised Odia girl Priyanka Sahani for making 108 paintings of Lord Jagannath and his Siblings both miniature & acrylic- on different objects for Rath Yatra.

The minister took to his social media handle.

“The lord of the universe is much more than a deity, he is a way of life for his devotees. Priyanka Sahani’s 108 paintings on different objects are a glimpse of the unwavering and implicit faith that Mahaprabhu’s devotees are endowed with. Truly phenomenal!,” tweeted Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.