Odisha reports 2,824 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 2824 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department .

District-wise Covid recovery list

398 from Cuttack

396 from Khordha

245 from Baleswar

202 from Mayurbhanj

190 from Jajapur

154 from Kendrapara

144 from Jagatsinghpur

141 from Bhadrak

126 from Puri

106 from Nayagarh