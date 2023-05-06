Odisha: Foundation stone laid for Asia Center for Community Media in Konark

Konark: On May 5, in Konark, the foundation stone of the Asia Center for Community Media was laid by the social organization, Young India. Over a thousand media experts, radio broadcasters, journalists, social workers, and educationists participated in the event. The Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Er. Tusharkanti Behera, graced the occasion as the chief guest and pledged to provide all possible assistance and support from the government for the center’s development. The program was presided over by Mr. S. A. Safique, President of the Community Radio Association of Odisha. Other notable guests included Vice President of Puri Zilla Parishad, Mr. Swadhin Nayak, Vice President of Community Radio Association, Dr. Shishir Kumar Das, Associate Director of ActionAid, Debabrata Patra, and Senior Journalist Tribikram Ramakrushna Mohapatra. Eminent Social Worker and Journalist, Young India President N.A. Shah Ansari, highlighted the objective and purpose of the center.

The Asia Center for Community Media will serve as a training center, hosting short-term courses, workshops, and skill development programs for media studies students, community media practitioners, researchers, and journalists from Asian countries. The center will feature modern media education facilities, a digital library, and a cafeteria. It aims to become a center of excellence for international and national organizations, universities, media institutions, and professional journalists and media representatives from Asian countries. The event also saw speeches from various radio chiefs, social workers, educationists, and youth leaders, who praised Young India’s efforts towards promoting community media. The program was hosted by Andaz Aran, Rosalin Pradhan, Tkina Raut, S. Kajal, and directed by Anup Sahu. The event was concluded by Krushida Begum, who gave the vote of thanks. Senior Educationist Pratap Raut lauded the program for its significant contributions to the field of community media.