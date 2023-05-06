New Delhi: Indian-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden stormed into the final of Madrid Open in Spain.

The two will now take on the Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, in the final tomorrow. Bopanna and Ebden ousted Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the last four.

In Women’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Iga Swiatek in the summit clash tomorrow.

In Men’s Singles semifinals today, Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Borna Coric and Jan Lennard Struff face Aslan Karatsev. The winners will play in the final on Sunday.