Odisha FM Niranjan Pujari to present Rs 1.7 lakh crore annual budget for 2021-22 Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FM Niranjan Pujari to present Rs 1.7 lakh crore annual budget for 2021-22 FY. Focus likely on healthcare, infrastructure development, agriculture & heritage development projects

Size likely to increase from Rs1.50lakh crore in 2020-21 to 1.70 lakh crore in 2021-22. Dept-wise allocations show health dept getting Rs 7700-cr in 2020-21. This year, it’s likely to cross Rs 10,000-cr

In 2020-21, the highest resource allocation was for agriculture & allied sector (14.1%), Panchayati Raj (13%), SME (12.9%) & Health (5.7%). This year, allocations for health expected to be increased further. Agriculture, PR, Education & Health to be main focus area.