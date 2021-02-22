Jammu and Kashmir reports 84 new positive cases, 123192 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 84 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 16 from Jammu division and 68 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 125867.

Moreover, 63 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 07 from Jammu Division and 56 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 125867 positive cases, 721 are Active Positive, 123192 have recovered and 1954 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1229 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5018612test results available, 4892745 samples have been tested as negative till 21thFebruary, 2021.

Till date 1264373 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 34098 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 721 in isolation and 1119076 in home surveillance. Besides, 1119076 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26777 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 328 Active Positive, 25988 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today), 461 deaths; Baramulla has 8193 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 44Active Positive, 7974 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 175 deaths; Budgam reported 7858 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 44 active positive cases, 7695 recovered (including 04cases recovered today), 119 deaths; Pulwama has 5835 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 43 Active Positive, 5703 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today)and 89 deaths; Kupwara has 5672 positive cases,02 Active Positive, 5574 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 96 deaths; Anantnag district has 4985 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 35 Active Positive, 4864 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4709 positive caseswith16 Active Positive and 4631, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4664 positive cases with 23 Active Positive, 4594 recoveriesand47deaths; Kulgam has 2718 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 12 Active Positive, 2652 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2598 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with18 active positive cases, 2549 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25160 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 99 active positive cases, 24688 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 373 deaths; Udhampur has 4259 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)26active positive cases, 4176 recoveries57 deaths; Rajouri has 3876 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 06 active positive, 3815 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3436 positive caseswith01 Active positive, 3371 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3256 positive cases with 0 active positive cases, 3203 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2733 positive cases with 00 Active Positive, 2711 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today) and22 deaths; Samba has 2837 positive cases with 05 active positive cases, 2790 recoveries and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2520 positive caseswith17active positive, 2479recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1646 positive with 00 active positive cases, 1630 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 125867 positive cases in J&K, 12127 have been reported as travelers while 113740 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 961 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 124 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1436 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 75are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2397 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 199 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.60 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.