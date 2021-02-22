Odisha Govt to start Chief Minister Air Health Service from Malkangiri soon

Bhubaneswar: The State Government would kick-start a ‘Mukhyamantri Vaayu Swasthya Seba’ (Chief Minister Air Health Service) from Malkangiri soon.

A three-member team of the Health and Family Welfare Department visited the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and reviewed the infrastructural facilities such as trauma centre, operation theatre, etc., on Sunday.

Initially, the air health service would be operational in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi, said sources.

Under the new scheme, critical patients would be airlifted to the District Headquarter Hospitals. Doctors would also visit patients in remote and inaccessible areas by air ambulances.

The team comprising Health Department Director Bijaya Mohapatra, SCB Medical College Dean Datteswar Hota and Assistant DMET Umakanta Satpathy also visited the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital to assess the infrastructure ahead of the air health service launch.