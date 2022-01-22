Odisha: Five arrested in microfinance woman staff loot incident

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatisinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur police on Saturday arrested five persons involved in the microfinance woman staff looting incident that occurred at Odisso village a week ago.

The accused persons were identified as four from the local Odisso village under Jagatsinghpur block and another from Bharatapur under Bhubaneswar police limits.

Moreover police recovered a gun, cash Rs 32,000, 4 mobile phones, a motorcycle including a microfinance woman employee stole Activa moped from the alleged accused men possession.

Report said that the microfinance woman staff was returning office at Jagatsinghpur town after collecting loan dues from the SHG in Odissa village, while five motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid her and snatched her away the cash bag booming with sum Rs 63,000 and her Activa moped. A snatching case was registered in Jagatsinghpur police station following a complaint by the finance company.

