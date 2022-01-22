Sainik Schools Society seeks more participation from certain states and UTs for setting up new schools

New Delhi : Under the scheme of the opening of 100 new Sainik Schools, approved by the Govt of India, the Sainik Schools Society is in the process to grant approval to the interested schools to function under its aegis. This Scheme will provide an opportunity for students throughout the country to march ahead in tune with National Education Policy (NEP) along with following the Sainik School curriculum. It is in line with the Government of India decision to provide an increased focus on value-based education enabling children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of this nation, effective leadership with character, discipline, sense of national duty and patriotism. In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from States/NGOs/Private partners.

The scheme is aimed at providing the Sainik School pattern of education to a larger cross-section of aspiring students all over the nation. A significant number of schools from various States (approx 230, up to 22.01.2022) have registered at https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. At the same time, it is observed that participation of Private/ NGOs/ Govt Schools from Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, New Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Ladakh & Jammu and Kashmir is lukewarm even when there is a bright opportunity for these States / UT Governments to have Sainik School established in their area. A proactive drive in this regard will have multiple effects in providing a window to address the aspirational needs of parents and students of such areas.

Sainik Schools Society invites Private/ NGOs/Govt Schools of the aforementioned states to join the initiative for the benefit of the public at large.

For any further clarification/ assistance from the Sainik School society, interested parties may communicate by email at [email protected]