Škoda Starts Production Of Slavia

Mumbai– On a continued product onslaught since 2021 and as part of the INDIA 2.0 project, ŠKODA AUTO India today announces the commencement of production of its premium mid-size sedan, the ŠKODA SLAVIA, from its plant in Chakan, Pune. Developed with a focus on the Indian market, the SLAVIA also marks the debut of an all-new sedan and the beginning of a new legacy for India and the world for ŠKODA AUTO. Powered by a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol, making 85kW (115ps) and 110kW (150PS) respectively, the SLAVIA will come with a choice of either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic or 7-speed DSG transmission.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “Four years ago, we pledged a renewed commitment to India with the announcement of the INDIA 2.0 project. Its success truly highlights the great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have completed the first chapter with the successful launches of the two SUVs. Today, with the production roll out of the ŠKODA SLAVIA, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign. The SLAVIA is a strong testament of our intent and capability in the Indian market. The SLAVIA will not only provide a boost to the premium sedan segment, but will also showcase ŠKODA AUTO’s expertise, pedigree and legacy with sedans in terms of design, packaging, dynamics, technology and value.”

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The SLAVIA is an all-new value luxury sedan for India, specially developed and meticulously designed considering the requirements and expectations of our customers. In times where interest for crossovers and SUVs is high, the SLAVIA is a measure of ŠKODA AUTO’s confidence that it is the product and not the category or body shape that will drive customer demand. We have already clocked in substantial growth over the last year and are rapidly expanding our network and customer touchpoints to bring more customers into the ŠKODA family. The SLAVIA will carry forward the thrust and provide impetus and excitement to fans of ŠKODA AUTO India and customers looking for a set of wheels that offers a fantastic driving experience and is gorgeous inside out.”

With a width of 1,752 mm, the SLAVIA is the widest offering in the segment, and enables generous amounts of space for up to five people. This is matched by a huge boot capacity of 521 litres. The front headlights and taillights are available with LED technology and characterise the ŠKODA-typical crystalline details. Chrome plated design features, two-tone alloy wheels and an exclusive ŠKODA badge all add to the SLAVIA’s high-quality feel. The new SLAVIA’s interior is based on the latest design concept of ŠKODA’s European models. A free-standing infotainment screen measuring up to 25.4 centimetres takes centre stage.

The ŠKODA SLAVIA comes with excellent active and passive safety features. Occupants are protected by up to six airbags. To ensure children also have a safe journey, the sedan comes with ISOFIX anchors and Top Tether anchor points on the rear seats. ESC is another standard feature ensuring a high level of driving safety, while the Multi-Collision Brake will safely bring the vehicle to a standstill in the event of an accident. The SLAVIA also offers a host of practical comfort features such as Hill-Hold Control, rain and light sensors, and cruise control. A tyre pressure monitor is another convenient feature. Moreover, the ŠKODA SLAVIA is equipped with a body shell that is highly rigid and has been extensively tested for a wide variety of impacts.