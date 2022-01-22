Adani Foundation organises Livestock Health Camp

Dhamra : With an objective to provide better livestock service & cattle development in Dhamra Port vicinity, the 2nd Livestock health camp was successfully organized at Balisahi village of Dosinga GP on 21st January 2022 in collaboration with District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Service Department & BAIF.

The livestock including large & small ruminants were checked by Dr. Sashibhusan Dash, BVO, Chandbali assisted by Mr. Niranjan Muduli, LAC, Narsinghpur, Mr. Kishore Panda, MVU Team, Mr. Jagdish Behera, CDC I/C Dosinga, BAIF, Mr. Biraj Malik, LDC I/C, Jagula, BAIF, Mr. Santosh Kumar Nayak, DO, BAIF, and Mr. Susant Kumar Paul, CSR Coordinator from Adani Foundation. The livestock owner from Fifty seven (57) households participated in this camp where 288 animals were treated including large & small ruminants leading to 145 Cattle, 72 Heifer, 59 calves and 12 Goats were treated. The animals were diagnosed by Dr Dash, BVO and most of the animals are having common diseases like worming, Gynic and low milk yield in lactating dairy cattle. Besides this camp, Foot Mouth Disease (FMD) free vaccines were provided to 98 cattle under the National Livestock Vaccine program.

In this camp, the service treatment of 86 Cattle and deworming of 190 cattle and 12 goats, mineral mixture was also provided among the livestock owners and advised to livestock keepers for routinely deworming and vaccination along with feeding supplemental mineral mixture to improve their health and also suggested for development of azolla nursery and other protein fodder grass like Oat, Berseem and hybrid Napier etc. to increase milk yield of animals.