PM Narendra Modi condoles the deaths in the building fire at Tardeo, Mumbai

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow on the deaths in the building fire at Tardeo in Mumbai. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

He also approved ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their live. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each:

The Prime Minister Office tweeted:

“Saddened by the building fire at Tardeo in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured for the speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the building fire in Tardeo, Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi”