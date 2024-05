The police arrested Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Saurabh Meena in connection with the alleged suicide of his live-in partner, Shilpa Gautam, at his flat in Lotus Boulevard Society, Sector 100, Noida. Shilpa, a deputy manager at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), had been in a relationship with Saurabh, a 2016-batch IRS officer and deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, for three years after they met via a mobile app.