Bhubanswar: Law University Professor Arrested for Stabbing Father to Death

Aman, a professor at a private university, allegedly killed his father, Sunil Choudhury, a retired NALCO official, by stabbing him in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The motive behind the murder remains unclear. Aman, also known as Anirudha Choudhury, has been detained by police, and an investigation is underway.

Anirudha was living with his father at Rangamatia apartment under Mancheswar police station. Reports suggest he stabbed his father following an altercation. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Neighbors are shocked and expressed disbelief at the incident. Bhubaneswar ACP Goutam Kisan stated that further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.