Odisha FC’s Valiant Effort Falls Short as East Bengal Secures Kalinga Super Cup with Late Extra-Time Goal

Odisha FC suffered a 3-2 defeat against East Bengal FC in the Kalinga Super Cup final on Sunday at Kalinga Stadium. Despite putting up a strong fight, Odisha FC found themselves down to 10 men in the 69th minute. Diego and Jahouh scored in the 39th and 90+8th minutes, respectively. East Bengal FC secured goals in the 51st and 62nd minutes, ultimately becoming the champions of the Kalinga Super Cup with a decisive goal in the 111th minute during the second half of extra time.

In the 6th minute, the initial chance of the match materialized as Amey executed a low, driven cross from the right flank, yet Gill gathered it composedly. Moving on to the 12th minute, Roy Krishna executed a run down the right, transitioned to his left, and unleashed a shot from beyond the box. Nevertheless, the ball narrowly missed its mark.

In the 15th minute, another opportunity emerged for the Kalinga Warriors as Odisha launched an attack against the run of play. Roy Krishna sprinted from his half to the opponent’s territory, threading a pass through to Cy. Cy, in turn, crossed the ball to Mauricio, whose shot narrowly missed the net.

In the 24th minute, Cy skillfully dodged two EB chasers and crossed, but the East Bengal center-back cleared. In the 32nd minute, Ralte made a fantastic save from a long-range free-kick, and Mawia fisted away Pardo’s powerful shot from the set-piece routine.

In the 39th minute of the game, the Kalinga Warriors got on the scoresheet as Jahouh’s free-kick found its way to Roy’s feet. He then set it up for Diego, who seized the opportunity to slot it home. EBFC 0-1 OFC

Six minutes into the second half, East Bengal FC equalized. In the 51st minute, Naorem Mahesh slipped a pass, and Nandha eluded the keeper before placing the ball into the back of the net. EBFC 1-1 OFC

In the 62nd minute, EBFC took the lead as Saul Crespo successfully converted a penalty kick, earned after Borja went down to win the penalty. EBFC 2-1 OFC

In the 69th minute, Odisha FC went down to 10 men as Mourtada Fall received his second yellow card of the night for an unintentional elbow on Borja in an aerial duel.

In the 80th minute, Amey Ranawade nearly equalized for Odisha after a defensive mix-up, but Amey’s shot hit the woodwork.

In the 86th minute, Isaka Ralte attempted a shot, but it missed the target by a considerable margin, soaring wide and resulting in an East Bengal goal kick.

In the 90+8 minute, Jahouh took charge of the penalty, executing a panenka to level the score at the Kalinga Stadium. The match was back on even terms at the brink of full-time. EBFC 2-2 OFC

In the first half of extra time, both teams had chances, but couldn’t score, leaving the match at 2-2. In the 104th minute, Mahesh’s delivery to Hijazi was caught by Mawia, and in the 105th minute, Mauricio’s shot was saved by Gill, keeping the score level.

In the second half of the extra time, in the 111th minute of the second half of extra time, EBFC seized the lead. EBFC 3-2 OFC.

East Bengal FC emerged victorious, clinching the title of Champions in the thrilling Kalinga Super Cup 2024.