Kalinga Super Cup 2024 concludes on a thrilling note; East Bengal edge past Odisha FC in Final

Bhubaneswar, 28 January 2024: An enthralling finish to the Kalinga Super Cup saw East Bengal FC clinch the title with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the hosts Odisha FC in the final that ended in the extra time at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

.@eastbengal_fc clinched the coveted #KalingaSuperCup 2024 trophy with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the host @OdishaFC in an enthralling final that ended in the extra time at Kalinga Stadium. Hon’ble Chairman, 5T and Nabin Odisha Shri V K Pandian presented the trophy and the… pic.twitter.com/6phetB27lb — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 28, 2024

Nandha Kumar (51′), Saul Crespo (62′) and Cleiton Silva (110′) scored a goal each to for the winning side, while Diego Mauricio (39′) and Ahmed Jahouh (97′) scored for Odisha FC in what was a topsy-turvy battle.

Shri V K Pandian, Hon’ble Chairman, 5T and Nabin Odisha, who was also in attendance, handed out the trophy and the cheque of Rs. 25 lakh to East Bengal FC.

Speaking after the event, Shri V K Pandian, expressed, “My heartfelt congratulations to East Bengal FC for winning the title. He appreciated the performance of the Odisha FC for displaying great fighting spirit throughout the tournament. Hosting as many as 16 clubs from across the country has been a tremendous privilege for Odisha. The successful conclusion of Kalinga Super Cup is reaffirmation commitment of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sh Naveen Patnaik towards sports excellence and football. I am confident that the excitement and passion witnessed during the Kalinga Super Cup will inspire countless individuals to embrace the beautiful game, further fueling the popularity of football in our region.”

Dignitaries from Govt. of Odisha, All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Association of Odisha (FAO) also graced the momentous occasion at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.