VP expresses deep concern over the lack of discipline & decorum in legislatures; says “debates have been reduced to quarrels”

New Delhi,29th January: The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed deep concern over the lack of discipline and decorum in legislatures warning that “the enormity of this decline is rendering legislatures irrelevant.”
Observing that emergence of this ecosystem is a debilitating our parliamentary democracy, Shri Dhankhar cautioned that the erosion of public trust in their representative bodies is the most worrisome thing which should “engage the utmost attention of the political class of the country.”
To ensure blossoming and flowering of democracy, Shri Dhankhar called upon the legislators to believe in 4 Ds of Dialogue, Debate, Decorum and Deliberations, and keep away from 2 Ds of Disturbance and Disruption.
Legislative Assembly, Shri Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairman, Maharashtra Legislative Council and presiding officers from across the country attended the event.